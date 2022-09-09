Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: When And How To Watch The Proceedings

Queen Elizabeth II, the U.K’s longest reigning monarch and the head of the royal family for 70 years, died peacefully Thursday at Balmoral in Scotland.

Flags across the royal residences, Whitehall, and other government buildings were lowered to half-mast as Buckingham Palace announced the Royal Mourning to be observed from now until seven days after The Queen’s Funeral.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms, and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world. During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held,” the new King of the United Kingdom, King Charles III, said in a statement.

When And Where Will Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral Take Place? The Palace said it would announce the exact day for the funeral in “due course.” However, Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral is expected to occur in less than two weeks as per the Royal standards at Westminster Abbey in Central London.

Where To Watch Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral? Given the queen's popularity worldwide, her funeral is set to be the biggest royal funeral in recent history. It is expected that the Royal Family will stream the funeral live on its YouTube channel, much like the funeral of Queen Elizabeth’s husband, The Duke of Edinburgh, in 2021.

The Royal Family has set up a digital condolence book online on the official Buckingham Palace website, abandoning the practice of setting up physical Books of Condolence at the Royal Residences. People from around the world can fill the form and pay their tribute and respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

