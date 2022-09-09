Amazon Inc AMZN founder Jeff Bezos slammed a Carnegie Mellon University associate professor who wished Queen Elizabeth II an "excruciating" death after the U.K.'s longest reigning monarch passed away on Thursday.

What Happened: Bezos, quoting a tweet from Uju Anya that criticized the Queen, said, "this is someone supposedly working to make the world better? I don't think so. Wow."

The comments from the world's second-richest man were instigated by Anya's tweet which read, "I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating."

Twitter Inc TWTR removed the tweet from Anya soon after, saying it violated the platform policies.

However, soon after Bezos's tweet, Anya doubled down on the billionaire by criticizing him for his "merciless greed" and declined to apologize.

Otoro gba gbue gi.



May everyone you and your merciless greed have harmed in this world remember you as fondly as I remember my colonizers. — Uju Anya (@UjuAnya) September 8, 2022

"If anyone expects me to express anything but disdain for the monarch who supervised a government that sponsored the genocide that massacred and displaced half my family and the consequences of which those alive today are still trying to overcome, you can keep wishing upon a star," she said.

Anya, who joined Carnegie Mellon in 2021, was born in Nigeria, which achieved independence from the United Kingdom in 1960 under the Queen's realm.

Meanwhile, Anya's institution condemned her tweet and said, "We do not condone the offensive and objectionable messages posted by Uju Anya today on her personal social media account. Free expression is core to the mission of higher education, however, the views she shared absolutely do not represent the values of the institution, nor the standards of discourse we seek to foster."

