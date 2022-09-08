by

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Asensus Surgical Inc ASXC with an Overweight rating and a price target of $1.50.

ASXC is a RoboticAssisted Surgery (RAS) company that digitizes the interface between the surgeon and patient to enable performance-guidance surgery through machine vision, augmented intelligence, and deep learning capabilities.

The analyst believes that Asensus Surgical's RAS system, Senhance, should drive better and more consistent procedural outcomes.

The $1.50 price target is based on a 23.1x EV/CY23E revenue/growth multiple, representing a slight premium to high-growth MedTech peers at 19.4x and a discount to Intuitive Surgical Inc ISRG at 76.9x.

at 76.9x. The analyst holds a favorable view of the estimated $56-billion laparoscopic surgery market that may achieve an estimated 15% CAGR over 2019-30, with a current penetration of less than 15% of WW surgeries.

The analyst believes ASXC's visualization technology is differentiated from competitors and should serve to drive fast adoption.

Price Action: ASXC shares are up 2.77% at $0.54 on the last check Thursday.

