- Macy's Inc M is expecting an early start to holiday season shipping this year, Reuters reported.
- The statement is in contrast to Best Buy Co Inc's BBY standing that there was uncertainty about shopping trends due to inflation-driven uncertainty.
- Supply chain woes triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic made customers shop early in the last two years on concerns about product availability by the time of Thanksgiving in late November.
- Macy's thinks the trend will continue this year as well.
- "We believe that holiday again this year will start early," the report cited Macy's CFO Adrian Mitchell at the Goldman Sachs Global Retailing Conference.
- Price Action: M shares are trading higher by 0.12% at $17.39 on the last check Thursday.
- Photo Via Wikimedia Commons
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.