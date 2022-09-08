ñol

Christmas In October? Macy's Prepping For Holiday Shopping Surge, Earlier Than Ever

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 8, 2022 1:59 PM | 1 min read
Christmas In October? Macy's Prepping For Holiday Shopping Surge, Earlier Than Ever
  • Macy's Inc M is expecting an early start to holiday season shipping this year, Reuters reported.
  • The statement is in contrast to Best Buy Co Inc's BBY standing that there was uncertainty about shopping trends due to inflation-driven uncertainty.
  • Supply chain woes triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic made customers shop early in the last two years on concerns about product availability by the time of Thanksgiving in late November.
  • Macy's thinks the trend will continue this year as well.
  • "We believe that holiday again this year will start early," the report cited Macy's CFO Adrian Mitchell at the Goldman Sachs Global Retailing Conference.
  • Price Action: M shares are trading higher by 0.12% at $17.39 on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

