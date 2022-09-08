- Benchmark analyst Mark Miller reiterated a Sell on Western Digital Corp WDC and a $34 price target citing concerns over the strength and duration of the down cycle and weakening hyperscale.
- At an investor conference, Western Digital management indicated preparing for a down cycle driven by demand.
- NAND bit supply is currently exceeding demand, likely to grow around 20%.
- Inventory adjustments are underway, he noted. Supply and demand affected the flash margins the most.
- Management hoped for better visibility by next quarter. Since the last earnings call, things have gotten somewhat more challenging, he observed.
- Consistent with Seagate Technology Holdings PLC's STX view, hyperscale customers became more cautious.
- Miller found Western Digital in a much stronger position to face a down cycle than the last, thanks to lower debt, greater access to capital, and a better mix.
- The firm is managing discretionary spending, slowing nodal transitions and capacity growth, he added.
- Miller downgraded WDC to Sell from Hold with a $34 price target just a week ago, citing cloud customer concerns and Asain economic trends.
- Miller noted that Seagate joined the likes of Micron Technology, Inc MU and Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) in lowering outlooks. The analyst also downgraded Seagate to Hold from Buy.
- Price Action: WDC shares closed higher by 2.32% at $42.41 on Thursday.
- Photo via Wikimedia Commons
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.