U.S. unemployment insurance filings fell for a fourth straight week to the lowest levels since May. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Genpact

Genpact Limited Senior Vice President Balkrishan Kalra sold a total of 8,730 shares at an average price of $47.40. The insider received around $413.77 thousand from selling those shares. What’s Happening: The company, last month, posted upbeat quarterly earnings.

The company, last month, posted upbeat quarterly earnings. What Genpact Does: Genpact Ltd is a provider of business process management services. Clients are industry verticals and operate in banking and financial services, insurance, capital markets, consumer product goods, life sciences, infrastructure, manufacturing and services, healthcare, and high-tech.

Intuit

EVP, SBSEG Alexander James Chriss sold a total of 8,702 shares at an average price of $428.28. The insider received around $3.73 million as a result of the transaction. What’s Happening: Citigroup recently initiated coverage on Intuit with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $538.

Citigroup recently initiated coverage on Intuit with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $538. What Intuit Does: Intuit is a provider of small-business accounting software (QuickBooks), personal tax solutions (TurboTax), and professional tax offerings (Lacerte).

