Fed Chair Jerome Powell Among Biggest Macro Catalysts Today

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 8, 2022 5:24 AM | 1 min read
U.S. stocks closed higher on Wednesday with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 2% amid a rise in Apple Inc. AAPL and Microsoft Corporation MSFT shares.

Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today.

  • Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect jobless claims coming in at 240,000 for the September 2 week compared to 232,000 in the previous week.
  • Fed Chair Jerome Powell is set to speak at 9:10 a.m. ET.
  • The Census Bureau quarterly services survey report for the second quarter is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The EIA’s weekly report on petroleum inventories will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans will speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
  • Data on consumer credit for July will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET. Consumer credit is projected to rise $33.0 billion in July following a $40.1 billion increase a month ago.

Posted In: Economic DataNewsEconomicsPre-Market OutlookMarkets