U.S. stocks closed higher on Wednesday with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 2% amid a rise in Apple Inc. AAPL and Microsoft Corporation MSFT shares.

Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today.

Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect jobless claims coming in at 240,000 for the September 2 week compared to 232,000 in the previous week.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is set to speak at 9:10 a.m. ET.

The Census Bureau quarterly services survey report for the second quarter is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The EIA’s weekly report on petroleum inventories will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans will speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Data on consumer credit for July will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET. Consumer credit is projected to rise $33.0 billion in July following a $40.1 billion increase a month ago.

