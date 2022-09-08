ñol

Ethereum Rises Sharply, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 8, 2022 2:46 AM | 2 min read

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, recovered this morning, climbing past the $19,000 level on Thursday.

The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, after recording losses on Wednesday, also moved past the $1,600 mark this morning.

Other popular crypto coins, including Dogecoin DOGE/USD, Solana SOL/USD and Ripple XRP/USD, also traded higher this morning.

Terra Classic LUNC/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while OKB OKB/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap increased to $980.21 billion, recording a 24-hour rise of 4.3%. BTC was trading higher by around 2.9% to $19,322, while ETH climbed by around 7.6% to $1,634 on Thursday.

Investors are now awaiting earnings results from Hooker Furnishings Corporation HOFT, RH RH and DocuSign, Inc. DOCU, scheduled for release today.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:


Gainers

  • Terra Classic LUNC/USD

Price: $0.0005272
24-hour gain: 44.2%

  • Helium HNT/USD

Price: $5.24
24-hour gain: 34.3%

  • EOS EOS/USD

Price: $1.67
24-hour gain: 19.4%

  • TerraClassicUSD USTC/USD

Price: $0.04604
24-hour gain: 15.4%

  • Curve DAO Token CRYPTO: (CRV)

Price: $1.14
24-hour gain: 10.8%

  • Compound COMP/USD

Price: $49.20
24-hour gain: 10.2%

  • Ethereum Classic ETC/USD

Price: $37.33
24-hour gain: 9.6%

  • NEAR Protocol NEAR/USD

Price: $4.47
24-hour gain: 8.9%


Losers

  • OKB OKB/USD

Price: $13.98
24-hour drop: 1.5%

  • USDD USDD/USD

Price: $0.9979
24-hour drop: 0.1%

