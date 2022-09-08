ñol

Apple Falls Prey To China's "Dire" Covid Lockdown Shortly After iPhone 14 Launch

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
September 8, 2022 8:48 AM | 1 min read
Apple Falls Prey To China's "Dire" Covid Lockdown Shortly After iPhone 14 Launch
  • China’s latest Covid lockdown has virtually compromised a city of 6 million, forcing Apple Inc’s AAPL datacenter operator to take emergency measures to shut out the pandemic, Bloomberg reports.
  • Apple’s government-backed partner Guizhou Cloud Big Data in Guiyang described a “closed loop” system that bars employees from leaving the premises.
  • “Faced with a dire situation, we need courageous people on the front lines,” Cloud Big Data claimed.
  • Guiyang has, in past years, used incentives and policy support to attract the likes of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA and Tencent Holdings Ltd TCEHY.
  • Apple’s Chinese data center has become the heart of its nationwide operation, housing every online data generated and stored by millions of Chinese iPhone users.
  • China sealed off parts of Guiyang this week after an increase in virus cases triggered a stringent response in line with its COVID-19 strategy.
  • Apple just introduced the much-awaited iPhone 14 series with distinct features.
  • Price Action: AAPL shares traded lower by 0.73% at $154.79 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Posted In: BriefsNewsTechMedia