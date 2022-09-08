- China’s latest Covid lockdown has virtually compromised a city of 6 million, forcing Apple Inc’s AAPL datacenter operator to take emergency measures to shut out the pandemic, Bloomberg reports.
- Apple’s government-backed partner Guizhou Cloud Big Data in Guiyang described a “closed loop” system that bars employees from leaving the premises.
- “Faced with a dire situation, we need courageous people on the front lines,” Cloud Big Data claimed.
- Guiyang has, in past years, used incentives and policy support to attract the likes of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA and Tencent Holdings Ltd TCEHY.
- Apple’s Chinese data center has become the heart of its nationwide operation, housing every online data generated and stored by millions of Chinese iPhone users.
- China sealed off parts of Guiyang this week after an increase in virus cases triggered a stringent response in line with its COVID-19 strategy.
- Apple just introduced the much-awaited iPhone 14 series with distinct features.
