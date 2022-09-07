Rosenblatt raised the price target for Alphabet Inc. GOOGL from $154 to $156. Alphabet shares fell 0.3% to $106.47 in pre-market trading.

Rosenblatt cut the price target on Meta Platforms, Inc. META from $156 to $154. Meta shares rose 0.1% to $158.57 in pre-market trading.

Wedbush cut Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX price target from $75 to $65. Seagate shares fell 0.2% to close at $65.35 on Tuesday.

RBC Capital reduced the price target on Medtronic plc MDT from $122 to $110. Medtronic shares rose 0.1% to $86.24 in pre-market trading.

Cowen & Co. cut price target for UiPath Inc. PATH from $27 to $20. UiPath shares fell 21.4% to $12.25 in pre-market trading.

Wells Fargo reduced the price target on Guidewire Software, Inc. GWRE from $75 to $65. Guidewire Software shares fell 1.8% to $66.00 in pre-market trading.

Deutsche Bank cut the price target for Newell Brands Inc. NWL from $21 to $17. Newell Brands fell 3.5% to $16.48 in pre-market trading.

UBS cut the price target on FedEx Corporation FDX from $312 to $308. FedEx rose 0.1% to $204.21 in pre-market trading.

Baird raised the price target on HealthEquity, Inc. HQY from $47 to $67. HealthEquity shares fell 0.7% to $63.00 in pre-market trading.

Mizuho cut the price target on Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM from $50 to $42. Affirm Holdings shares fell 0.4% to $22.22 in pre-market trading.

