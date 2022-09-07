ñol

Apple To Contest Brazil's Ban of iPhone Without Charger As It Braces To Launch iPhone 14

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
September 7, 2022 7:23 AM | 1 min read
  • Apple Inc AAPL looks to appeal a Brazilian order banning it from selling iPhones without a battery charger, contesting the claims of selling an incomplete product, Reuters reports.
  • The Justice Ministry penalized Apple 12.275 million reais ($2.38 million) and ordered it to cancel sales of the iPhone 12 and newer models, in addition to suspending the sale of any iPhone model that does not come with a charger.
  • The ministry argued that the iPhone lacked an essential component in a "deliberate discriminatory practice against consumers."
  • They rejected Apple's argument that the practice aimed to reduce carbon emissions.
  • Apple is likely to announce its new iPhone model.
  • Reports suggested that the iPhone enhancements would be more modest than mind-blowing for the second year in a row.
  • provisional EU agreement mandated smartphones and tablets to use a standard USB- C charger. 
  • The agreement involved 15 product types: headsets, video-game consoles, and headphones.
  • Companies like Apple will be bound to make phones, tablets, e-readers, and digital cameras compatible with a USB-C charger.
  • Brussels pushed for a single mobile charging port for over ten years after complaints from Apple iPhone and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) GOOGL Android users.
  • Price Action: AAPL shares traded higher by 0.36% at $155.08 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.

