- Apple Inc AAPL looks to appeal a Brazilian order banning it from selling iPhones without a battery charger, contesting the claims of selling an incomplete product, Reuters reports.
- The Justice Ministry penalized Apple 12.275 million reais ($2.38 million) and ordered it to cancel sales of the iPhone 12 and newer models, in addition to suspending the sale of any iPhone model that does not come with a charger.
- The ministry argued that the iPhone lacked an essential component in a "deliberate discriminatory practice against consumers."
- They rejected Apple's argument that the practice aimed to reduce carbon emissions.
- Apple is likely to announce its new iPhone model.
- Reports suggested that the iPhone enhancements would be more modest than mind-blowing for the second year in a row.
- A provisional EU agreement mandated smartphones and tablets to use a standard USB- C charger.
- The agreement involved 15 product types: headsets, video-game consoles, and headphones.
- Companies like Apple will be bound to make phones, tablets, e-readers, and digital cameras compatible with a USB-C charger.
- Brussels pushed for a single mobile charging port for over ten years after complaints from Apple iPhone and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) GOOGL Android users.
