Apple, Inc.’s AAPL “Far Out” hardware launch event is only a few days away, and rumor mills are working overtime over what the newest iteration of the company’s flagship iPhone product holds for users.

Four Variants But No Mini: The iPhone enhancements would be more modest than mind-blowing for the second year in a row, Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman said in his weekly Power On newsletter.

He expects Apple to announce four variants: two iPhone Pro models and two standard versions. The company won’t release an iPhone 14 mini, he added. Here are the screen sizes and model names the Apple writer is looking ahead to:

6.1-inch iPhone 14

6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus

6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro

6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max.

What’s New With Pro Lineups: The regular iPhone 14 models, according to Gurman, will get some camera hardware changes. He, however, expects significant upgrades to the Pro line. Among the features expected for the iPhone 14 Pro are a faster A16 chip, an always-on display, and a 48-megapixel rear wide-angle camera system, he added.

Gurman also expects some design changes, such as a revamped notch area for the camera and Face ID sensors for the Pro lineup. The new notch will be made up of hardware cutouts for the front-facing camera, which will come with autofocus for the first time, and improved facial-recognition sensors, he added.

Despite the additional screen space freed up by the smaller notch, the status bar at the top of the iPhone isn’t likely to change much, the columnist said. Additionally, the iPhone 14 Pro models will likely appear slightly larger overall and include slimmer bezels, and come with bigger batteries, he added.

Gurman sounded out a significantly larger camera area on the back of the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max to accommodate the new 48-megapixel wide-angle system and improved telephoto and ultrawide-angle sensors. There could be enhancements to video recording and low-light photography as well, he said.

Bigger eSIM Push: Apple will give eSIM a bigger push this time around, with carriers preparing to steer users toward digital, embedded SIM cards rather than physical ones, Gurman said. Apple has weighed the possibility of removing the physical SIM card slot altogether, beginning either this year or next for some models, he said.

Gurman sees this as a reason for users of iPhone 11 models or earlier to upgrade, given expectations of another year of strong trade-in deals from Apple and its partners.

Early Lunch To Boost Topline: The new iPhones will likely go on sale on Sept. 16, about a week earlier than usual, giving the company a few more days of revenue for its September quarter, Gurman said. The extra few billion dollars will likely lessen investor concerns about slowing growth, he added.

iPhone Could Prove Positive For These Accessories: AirPods and the Apple Watch work well for iPhone owners, and a new phone can spur shoppers to buy additional accessories, Gurman said. A new iPad Pro will likely drop in October, he added.

Apple closed Friday's session down 1.36% at $155.81, according to Benzinga Pro data.