ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

EU Mandates Standard Charger For Apple iPhones And Other Devices

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
June 7, 2022 11:48 AM | 1 min read
  • A provisional EU agreement mandated smartphones and tablets to use a standard charger. 
  • The agreement involved 15 product types, including headsets, video-game consoles, and headphones, Bloomberg reports.
  • Companies like Apple Inc AAPL will be bound to make phones, tablets, e-readers, and digital cameras compatible with the USB-C charger.
  • Apple recently equipped iPads and MacBooks with USB-C ports, CNBC reports.
  • Phones and tablet makers are bound to comply by the fall of 2024. 
  • Laptops will have more time to switch, with negotiators giving laptop producers 40 months after the new rules become effective.
  • The initiative saves consumers €250 million ($267 million) annually.
  • It will also be conducive to the evolution and growth of new technologies like wireless charging.
  • Brussels pushed for a single mobile charging port for over ten years after complaints from Apple iPhone and Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Android users, Reuters reports.
  • An EU research found that half the chargers sold with mobile phones in 2018 had a USB micro-B connector, while 29% had a USB-C connector and 21% a Lightning connector.
  • Price Action: AAPL shares traded lower by 0.95% at $147.52 on the last check Tuesday.
  • Phoot by Howard-bouchevereau via Unsplash

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsGovernmentNewsRegulationsTechMedia