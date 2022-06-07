EU Mandates Standard Charger For Apple iPhones And Other Devices

- A provisional EU agreement mandated smartphones and tablets to use a standard charger.
- The agreement involved 15 product types, including headsets, video-game consoles, and headphones, Bloomberg reports.
- Companies like Apple Inc AAPL will be bound to make phones, tablets, e-readers, and digital cameras compatible with the USB-C charger.
- Apple recently equipped iPads and MacBooks with USB-C ports, CNBC reports.
- Phones and tablet makers are bound to comply by the fall of 2024.
- Laptops will have more time to switch, with negotiators giving laptop producers 40 months after the new rules become effective.
- The initiative saves consumers €250 million ($267 million) annually.
- It will also be conducive to the evolution and growth of new technologies like wireless charging.
- Brussels pushed for a single mobile charging port for over ten years after complaints from Apple iPhone and Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Android users, Reuters reports.
- An EU research found that half the chargers sold with mobile phones in 2018 had a USB micro-B connector, while 29% had a USB-C connector and 21% a Lightning connector.
