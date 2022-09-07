ñol

Tesla Quickens Model 3, Model Y Deliveries Again In China: Here's The New Wait Period

by Navdeep Yadav, Benzinga Staff Writer 
September 7, 2022 4:05 AM | 1 min read
Chinese automaker Nio Inc's NIO rival Tesla Inc TSLA has further slashed the delivery time for its Model 3 and Model Y cars in China to a maximum of 14 weeks.

What Happened: According to the company’s Chinese website, the Elon Musk-led U.S. auto giant shortened the delivery waiting period for its best-selling models to six to 10 weeks.

See Also: Elon Musk Cited Putin Speech As Excuse To Delay Twitter Deal, Report Says: '...If We're Heading Into World War 3'

The buyers will still have to wait for 10 to 14 weeks after placing the orders for the long-range version of Model Y; however, this is still significantly lower compared to a previous wait time of 16 to 20 weeks. The reduction came as the company ramped up the output at its Shanghai plant.

Earlier, the company, in mid-August, had shortened the waiting period from 24 weeks to 12 to 20 weeks.

Meanwhile, TrueCar’s sales estimates showed that Tesla sales saw 105% growth year-over-year in August in the U.S. — the most out of any brand. Its closest competition was General Motors Co GM at 40.9% and Mercedes-Benz Group DMLRY at 40% annual growth.

The analysis estimated that Tesla’s market share is now at 4.1% overall or 4.4% of retail.

Price Action: Tesla closed Tuesday's session up 1.56% at $274.42, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next: Elon Musk Says This Is What Builds Public Trust Around Information

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Chinaelectric vehiclesElon MuskEurasiaEVsNewsGlobalTech