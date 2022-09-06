ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Nexstar Analyst Boosts Price Target By 36% As Tech, Politics Drive TV Stations

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
September 6, 2022 12:49 PM | 1 min read
Nexstar Analyst Boosts Price Target By 36% As Tech, Politics Drive TV Stations
  • Rosenblatt analyst Barton Crockett upgraded Nexstar Media Group Inc NXST from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $181 to $246.
  • After reviewing his stance on TV stations, he sees a "surprising opportunity" in mix-driven ad resilience, hedges to cord-cutting, and new revenues from next-gen transmission tech capable of supporting growth for "sector leader" Nexstar, even in a recessionary environment.
  • Crockett retained Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc's SBGI Neutral rating and $24 price target. 
  • For both NXST and SBGI, the analyst updated estimates. 
  • TV stations have secular growth in politics, which is guided up double digits for the year from the 4-year ago mid-term comp, and potentially could be even more robust and top the Presidential spending in 2020. 
  • Emerging streaming replacements for pay TV hedge cord-cutting risks for TV stations. 
  • It could be a ~7% lift, based on disclosures that Sinclair's RSNs are enduring ~9% pay TV sub declines, while Fox is pacing down over 5%. Nexstar, meanwhile, has seen its attrition stabilize thanks to CBS and NBC affiliates' inclusion on Paramount+ and Peacock. 
  • Price Actions: NXST shares traded lower by 0.97% at $189.46 on the last check Tuesday. SBGI shares traded lower by 3.01% at $21.88.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsUpgradesPrice TargetSmall CapAnalyst RatingsTech