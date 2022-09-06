- E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc AMZN is purportedly planning to enter the prescription drug sales market in Japan, the Nikkei reported.
- Amazon will partner with small and medium-size pharmacies to create an online platform, and customers can have their medicines delivered at home.
- The move will be a huge game changer for Japan’s brick-and-mortar pharmacies.
- The company will not own any pharmacies or carry inventory.
- Japan has about 70 wholesale drug distributors and 60,000 pharmacies, and the government sets the drug prices.
- Amazon’s project is expected to be rolled out in 2023, when electronic prescriptions will be allowed in the country.
- Pharmacies will provide the patient with online instructions for medications, and Amazon’s delivery network will be used to deliver the drugs from the pharmacy to the patient’s homes.
- Price Action: AMZN shares are trading higher by 0.67% at $128.37 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.
