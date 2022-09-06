ñol

Coca-Cola To $76? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Tuesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 6, 2022 7:16 AM | 1 min read
  • HSBC raised the price target on The Coca-Cola Company KO from $72 to $76. HSBC analyst Carlos Laboy maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Coca-Cola shares rose 0.3% to $61.34 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan cut Rocket Companies, Inc. RKT price target from $11 to $8.5. JP Morgan analyst Richard Shane also downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. Rocket Companies shares fell 0.8% to $7.56 in pre-market trading.
  • Atlantic Equities boosted Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN price target from $54 to $67. Atlantic Equities analyst Simon Clinch maintained a Neutral rating on the stock. Coinbase shares rose 1% to $65.94 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank raised Frontline Ltd. FRO price target from $7 to $12. Deutsche Bank analyst Amit Mehrotra maintained a Hold rating on the stock. Frontline shares rose 0.9% to $12.03 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse cut CME Group Inc. CME price target from $216 to $210. Credit Suisse analyst Gautam Sawant maintained the stock with a Neutral. CME Group fell 2.4% to close at $194.69 on Friday.
  • Baird raised Signify Health, Inc. SGFY price target from $28 to $30.5. Baird analyst Vikram Kesavabhotla also downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. Signify Health shares rose 0.1% to $28.80 in pre-market trading.

