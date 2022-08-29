Porsche IPO Commands Valuation Of Up To $85B Amid Global Headwinds: Report

- Porsche drew investor interest for its initial public offering at a valuation of up to $85 billion, despite market headwinds, Bloomberg reports.
- Volkswagen AG's VWAGY luxury brand has won pre-orders exceeding the shares on offer at a valuation between 60 billion and 85 billion euros ($85 billion) despite the Russia-Ukraine crisis, soaring energy prices, and galloping inflation.
- Porsche looks to share its Frankfurt IPO plans in the first week of September.
- Porsche attracted bigwig investors, including T. Rowe Price Group, Inc TROW and Qatar Investment Authority. It also drew billionaires, including the founder of energy drink maker Red Bull, Dietrich Mateschitz, and LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton LVMUY Chairman Bernard Arnault.
- Porsche reportedly has enough demand to fill the shadow order book at the top end of the range and is oversubscribed at the lower end.
- IPO investors will be able to buy preferred shares in Porsche without any voting rights.
- The report added that powerful billionaire Porsche and Piech clan, which controls VW through voting stock, would receive a special dividend to fund buying a blocking minority stake in Porsche.
- Earlier, VW CFO Arno Antlitz assured plenty of investor appetite and capital for an IPO.
- Volkswagen is also amid an expensive transition to electric vehicles akin to its peers.
- VW has been losing its share in its biggest market due to poor handling of the chip crisis and lack of digital features.
- In contrast, after quickly turning the Shanghai plant into its most productive globally, Tesla Inc TSLA added factories in Austin, Texas, and near Berlin this year.
- Price Action: TROW shares traded lower by 2.24% at $117.00 in the premarket on the last check Monday.
- Photo Via Company
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.