NaaS Ramps Up Intelligent Travel Solutions Via EEZI Partnership

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 2, 2022 6:05 AM | 1 min read
NaaS Ramps Up Intelligent Travel Solutions Via EEZI Partnership
  • Chinese EV charging service provider NaaS Technology Inc NAAS has signed a partnership with EEZI, a travel ecosystem services provider.
  • Both parties will work on solutions for intelligent travel and smart charging services to offer a diversified charging experience and customized services.
  • EEZI OS, EEZI's smart cockpit system, can break down the barriers between service scenarios and meet users' diverse needs for entertainment, travel, and shopping.
  • NaaS will integrate its digital charging network covering China into the EEZI's charging operation and management platform, EEZI machine and the EEZI App.
  • Price Action: NAAS shares closed lower by 8.62% at $5.30 on Thursday.

