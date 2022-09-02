- Chinese EV charging service provider NaaS Technology Inc NAAS has signed a partnership with EEZI, a travel ecosystem services provider.
- Both parties will work on solutions for intelligent travel and smart charging services to offer a diversified charging experience and customized services.
- EEZI OS, EEZI's smart cockpit system, can break down the barriers between service scenarios and meet users' diverse needs for entertainment, travel, and shopping.
- NaaS will integrate its digital charging network covering China into the EEZI's charging operation and management platform, EEZI machine and the EEZI App.
- Price Action: NAAS shares closed lower by 8.62% at $5.30 on Thursday.
