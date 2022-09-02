by

has signed a partnership with EEZI, a travel ecosystem services provider. Both parties will work on solutions for intelligent travel and smart charging services to offer a diversified charging experience and customized services.

EEZI OS, EEZI's smart cockpit system, can break down the barriers between service scenarios and meet users' diverse needs for entertainment, travel, and shopping.

NaaS will integrate its digital charging network covering China into the EEZI's charging operation and management platform, EEZI machine and the EEZI App.

Price Action: NAAS shares closed lower by 8.62% at $5.30 on Thursday.

