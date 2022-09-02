ñol

'Dumb Money:' GameStop Short Squeeze Inspires Movie Starring Seth Rogen, Pete Davidson

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Editor 
September 2, 2022 4:06 AM | 1 min read

A film revolving around the GameStop Inc GME short-squeeze saga, starring Seth Rogen and Pete Davidson, is reportedly in the works.

What Happened: The movie “Dumb Money” is based on Ben Mezrich’s 2021 book “The Antisocial Network.” The author’s previous works have inspired features such as “The Social Network” and the Kevin Spacey film “21,” reported CNBC.

The movie will reportedly be directed by Craig Gillespie, who is known for the 2007 film “Lars and the Real Girl” and 2017's “I, Tonya.”

"Dumb Money" is set to begin filming this month, according to CNBC. 

See Also: How To Buy GameStop (GME) Shares

Why It Matters: In early 2021, retail investors on Reddit's “Wall Street Bets” group boosted shares of GameStop and other companies such as Blackberry Ltd BB and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC in order to throw a spanner into short-sellers' efforts.

At the time, it was revealed that 34-year-old Keith Patrick Gill, who went by the internet handle “Roaring Kitty,” was instrumental in driving retail investor interest. 

Recently HBO Max ran a two-part documentary directed by Tobias Demi on the GameStop stock frenzy.

Price Action: On Thursday, GameStop shares closed 3.2% lower at $27.72 in the regular session and gained 1% to $28 in the after-hours trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Up In Smoke: Newly Minted Meme Stock Weber Is Getting Torched

 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

