Apple Inc AAPL released a security update for some older iPhone, iPad, and iPod models on Wednesday.

What Happened: The iOS 12.5.6 update is available for iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus smartphones.

Apple said that the update also extends to the iPad Mini 2 and iPad Mini 3 as well as the iPod Touch (6th generation).

The update addresses a vulnerability that could allow a malicious website to run “arbitrary” code. The Tim Cook-led company said it was aware of a report that this issue may have been “actively exploited.”

Why It Matters: Apple’s last update for such devices came on Sept. 23, 2021. The company doesn’t release security updates for its older devices and software often and thus the current release could be construed as a fix to a serious issue.

Users of such devices can update them by going to the Settings app and selecting Software Update under the General tab.

Earlier in August, Apple released an update for its Safari web browser for macOS Big Sur and macOS Catalina operating systems, which focused on a similar issue.

Price Action: On Wednesday, Apple shares closed 1.1% lower at $157.22 in the regular session and fell 0.8% in the after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro data.

