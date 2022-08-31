Two lawyers on former President Donald Trump’s legal team could be called upon as witnesses or get entangled in an obstruction investigation linked with the Mar-a-Lago search and seizure.

What Happened: Christina Bobb and Evan Corcoran could become targets of the obstruction investigation for liasoning with the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) during the government's months-long efforts to retrieve materials from Trump’s Florida home, The Guardian reported, citing legal experts.

Bobb and Corcoran reportedly made representations on June 3 that they had complied with a grand jury subpoena, which proved to be false, according to a DoJ court filing.

Why It Matters: While Bobb had signed a letter saying the documents subject to the subpoena had been turned over, Corcoran indicated they had been confined to a single storage room, as per the report.

The Justice Department went on to develop evidence that additional presidential and classified documents remained at the Palm Beach club, which were found when the FBI searched the property two months later, the report noted.

The DoJ is reportedly looking into potential obstruction of justice in relation to how Trump and his lawyers appeared hesitant to return the documents.

Legal experts told the Guardian the DoJ would have to subpoena both lawyers for their testimony to establish if they misled the prosecutors or if Trump misled them.

However, people close to Trump’s top lawyers don’t believe either Bobb or Corcoran would be forced to testify against the former president, the Guardian reported.

Trump has hit out at the investigators and recently demanded on Truth Social that the seized material be returned to him.

Truth Social is owned by Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) — a company set to go public through a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC.

