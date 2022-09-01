Former President Donald Trump is reportedly considering delaying his 2024 presidential campaign run as legal troubles pile up.

What Happened: A Trump adviser said everyone was “operating” with the assumption that the best time to launch the campaign would be shortly after Labor Day, but “that has changed, and he's being told to deal with the FBI stuff first,” reported CNN.

Following the search of Mar-a-Lago by federal investigators last month, Trump has reportedly been inundated with calls urging him to announce his presidential run.

Bryan Lanza, who had formerly supported a pre-November campaign announcement from Trump, however, said, “There's no urgency because he's not going to be outshined by someone else," according to CNN.

Why It Matters: Advisers believe an early announcement might leave Trump short of cash ahead of the Republican nomination convention and thus vulnerable during the general elections, as per the report.

Some advisers reportedly reason that Trump is likely to be blamed for midterm election losses if he announces his run before November, and his legal troubles distract the electorate from core issues of Republican candidates.

“There is a direct tie if Trump becomes a campaign ad in November and Republicans lose the Senate, and the last thing he wants is to be blamed,” said a former Trump campaign aide, reported CNN.

Even so, some want him to announce his bid irrespective, with one source close to the former leader reportedly saying, “They are going to blame him no matter what, so he should just announce."

On Wednesday, Trump shared results from the self-described conservative data reporter InteractivePolls on his Truth Social platform, indicating he was ahead of President Joe Biden in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Georgia by a significant margin.

Truth Social is owned by Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) — a company set to go public through a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC.

