Nutanix, Five Below And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 1, 2022 11:14 AM | 2 min read
Nutanix, Five Below And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

 


  • Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. FMTX jumped 48.5% to $19.90 after Novo Nordisk announced it will acquire the company for $20 per share in cash.

  • GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT surged 45% to $21.20.

  • Shuttle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SHPH shares rose 30% to $50.02 amid post-IPO volatility. The company priced its IPO at $8.125 per unit.

  • Nutanix, Inc. NTNX gained 29.8% to $22.45 after the company reported better-than-expected sales results for its fourth quarter and issued strong revenue forecast.

  • Golden Sun Education Group Limited GSUN rose 14.6% to $38.77.

  • Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. TRQ rose 13.8% to $31.26. Rio Tinto Group announced plans to acquire full ownership of Turquoise Hill Resources for C$43 per share in cash.

  • Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AGIO rose 12% to $28.56. Agios Pharmaceuticals, last month, reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.

  • Clarus Corporation CLAR gained 9.7% to $16.66. Clarus issued statement on recent stock volatility and Parallax's unauthorized purchases of common stock.

  • Waldencast plc WALD rose 8.7% to $9.09. Waldencast, last month, posted Q2 sales of $77.10 million.

  • Belite Bio, Inc BLTE rose 7.8% to $34.64. Belite Bio recently announced it has commenced enrollment for the US Phase 3 clinical trial of LBS-008 in patients with Stargardt Disease.

  • Five Below, Inc. FIVE rose 6% to $135.51 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.


