- Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. FMTX jumped 48.5% to $19.90 after Novo Nordisk announced it will acquire the company for $20 per share in cash.
- GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT surged 45% to $21.20.
- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SHPH shares rose 30% to $50.02 amid post-IPO volatility. The company priced its IPO at $8.125 per unit.
- Nutanix, Inc. NTNX gained 29.8% to $22.45 after the company reported better-than-expected sales results for its fourth quarter and issued strong revenue forecast.
- Golden Sun Education Group Limited GSUN rose 14.6% to $38.77.
- Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. TRQ rose 13.8% to $31.26. Rio Tinto Group announced plans to acquire full ownership of Turquoise Hill Resources for C$43 per share in cash.
- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AGIO rose 12% to $28.56. Agios Pharmaceuticals, last month, reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Clarus Corporation CLAR gained 9.7% to $16.66. Clarus issued statement on recent stock volatility and Parallax's unauthorized purchases of common stock.
- Waldencast plc WALD rose 8.7% to $9.09. Waldencast, last month, posted Q2 sales of $77.10 million.
- Belite Bio, Inc BLTE rose 7.8% to $34.64. Belite Bio recently announced it has commenced enrollment for the US Phase 3 clinical trial of LBS-008 in patients with Stargardt Disease.
- Five Below, Inc. FIVE rose 6% to $135.51 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
