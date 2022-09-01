U.S. stocks recorded losses for the month of August. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

PriceSmart

The Trade: PriceSmart, Inc. PSMT Director Robert E Price sold a total of 20,000 shares at an average price of $64.09. The insider received around $1.28 million from selling those shares.

What's Happening: PriceSmart, during July, reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.

PriceSmart, during July, reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results. What PriceSmart Does: Pricesmart Inc is a company principally engaged in operating U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs that offer consumer goods at low prices.

Shoe Carnival

The Trade: Shoe Carnival, Inc. SCVL Director Andrea R Guthrie sold a total of 1,665 shares at an average price of $24.04. The insider received around $40.03 thousand as a result of the transaction.

What's Happening: Shoe Carnival recently posted Q2 EPS of $1.04.

Shoe Carnival recently posted Q2 EPS of $1.04. What Shoe Carnival Does: Shoe Carnival Inc is a footwear retailer with hundreds of stores in the United States. It offers moderately priced, name-brand dress, casual, and athletic footwear for men, women, and children.

Electronic Arts