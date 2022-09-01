ñol

This Analyst Cuts Price Target On Seagate Following Lowered Outlook; Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Thursday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 1, 2022 7:26 AM | 1 min read
  • Barclays cut the price target on Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX from $70 to $65. Barclays analyst Tom O'Malley maintained an Equal-Weight rating on the stock. Seagate shares fell 2.2% to $65.50 in pre-market trading. Seagate, on Wednesday, slashed its outlook for the fiscal first quarter ending September 30, 2022, against a worsening macroeconomic backdrop.
  • Piper Sandler lowered Semtech Corporation SMTC price target from $95 to $60. Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. Semtech shares fell 12.8% to $40.29 in pre-market trading.
  • Canaccord Genuity cut Okta, Inc. OKTA price target from $155 to $85. Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley also downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Okta shares fell 16.3% to $76.38 in pre-market trading.
  • Telsey Advisory Group cut Five Below, Inc. FIVE price target from $158 to $150. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. Five Below shares rose 3.9% to $132.89 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan boosted Baidu, Inc. BIDU price target from $160 to $200. JP Morgan analyst Alex Yao also upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. Baidu rose 0.1% to $144.12 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc boosted Pure Storage, Inc. PSTG price target from $34 to $39. Keybanc analyst Thomas Blakey maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. Pure Storage shares rose 5.7% to $30.63 in pre-market trading.

Check out this: US Stock Futures Down After Recording Losses For August; Crude Oil Falls Further

