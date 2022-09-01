- Drivers and passengers prosecuted Lyft, Inc LYFT for failing to protect its users from sexual and physical assaults during rides, TechCrunch reports.
- The plaintiffs filed seventeen lawsuits in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin, as per a law firm representing many victims.
- These are separate lawsuits and not a class action.
- The lawsuits sought a jury trial and did not specify a specific financial award except compensatory damages.
- The lawsuits, 13 of which were from sexually assaulted drivers and passengers, alleged that Lyft lacked adequate safety measures to prevent such attacks and failed to respond.
- The law firm urged Lyft to undergo extensive background screening on its drivers.
- Lyft emphasized its commitment to safety and disputed some of the claims citing that every driver goes through “rigorous screening,” including a background check.
- Lyft’s most recent community safety report, released in October 2021, found that more than 4,000 incidents of sexual assault occurred between 2017 and the end of 2019.
- Earlier, Lyft and Uber Technologies, Inc UBER drivers slapped an antitrust lawsuit on the companies for unfairly controlling passenger fares.
- Lyft reported second-quarter revenue of $990.7 million, up 30% year-over-year, beating Street estimates.
- The company reported a second-quarter loss of $(377.2) million.
