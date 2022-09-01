ñol

Lyft Faces Multiple Lawsuits From Drivers, Passengers Against Sexual and Physical Assault

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
September 1, 2022 7:21 AM | 1 min read
Lyft Faces Multiple Lawsuits From Drivers, Passengers Against Sexual and Physical Assault
  • Drivers and passengers prosecuted Lyft, Inc LYFT for failing to protect its users from sexual and physical assaults during rides, TechCrunch reports.
  • The plaintiffs filed seventeen lawsuits in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin, as per a law firm representing many victims. 
  • These are separate lawsuits and not a class action. 
  • The lawsuits sought a jury trial and did not specify a specific financial award except compensatory damages.
  • The lawsuits, 13 of which were from sexually assaulted drivers and passengers, alleged that Lyft lacked adequate safety measures to prevent such attacks and failed to respond.
  • The law firm urged Lyft to undergo extensive background screening on its drivers.
  • Lyft emphasized its commitment to safety and disputed some of the claims citing that every driver goes through “rigorous screening,” including a background check.
  • Lyft’s most recent community safety report, released in October 2021, found that more than 4,000 incidents of sexual assault occurred between 2017 and the end of 2019. 
  • Earlier, Lyft and Uber Technologies, Inc UBER drivers slapped an antitrust lawsuit on the companies for unfairly controlling passenger fares.
  • Lyft reported second-quarter revenue of $990.7 million, up 30% year-over-year, beating Street estimates.
  • The company reported a second-quarter loss of $(377.2) million.
  • Price Action: UBER shares traded lower by 1.09% at $14.57 premarket on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

