ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Uber, Lyft Drivers File Antitrust Case Against Ride Hailing Companies

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
June 22, 2022 9:15 AM | 1 min read
  • A group of Uber Technologies, Inc UBER and Lyft, Inc LYFT drivers slapped an antitrust lawsuit on the companies for unfairly controlling passenger fares.
  • The drivers claimed that lower consumer fares would provide them with "the most competitive compensation."
  • The suit adds that companies hurt driver earnings by charging higher fares to the customers.
  • The lawsuit sought class-action status in San Francisco Superior Court for alleged violations of California antitrust law and state law prohibiting unfair business practices.
  • Uber has denied the allegations.
  • Uber and Lyft are amid multiple legal battles over classifying their drivers as gig workers instead of employees, thereby limiting their benefits.
  • Uber recently resumed its ride-sharing services to capitalize on the pandemic recovery as it battled a driver shortage.
  • Price Action: UBER shares traded lower by 2.44% at $21.23 premarket on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsGovernmentNewsRegulationsLegalTech