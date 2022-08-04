Lyft Q2 Earnings Highlights: Revenue Beat, Highest Ever EBITDA, 16% Jump In Active Riders

Ride-share company Lyft Inc LYFT reported second-quarter financial results after the market close Thursday. Here are the key highlights.
Lyft's Q2 Report: Lyft reported second-quarter revenue of $990.7 million, up 30% year-over-year and up 13% on a quarter-over-quarter basis. The revenue total beat a Street estimate of $987.9 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
The company reported a second-quarter loss of $377.2 million.
Adjusted EBITDA hit $79.1 million in the second quarter, up 232% year-over-year.
“We leaned in hard in Q2 and the team did fantastic work to drive strong results,” Lyft CEO Logan Green said. “We generated the highest Adjusted EBITDA in our company’s history and saw COVID highs for active riders, drivers and rides.”
Lyft saw active riders of 19.9 million in the second quarter, up 15.9% year-over-year. Revenue per active rider was $49.89 in the second quarter, up 11.8% year-over-year.
The company ended the quarter with $1.8 billion in cash and cash equivalents.
Related Link: Investors Wanted Uber To Be Profitable, One Quarter Later Its Close And Lyft Is Along For The Ride
What’s Next For Lyft: Lyft sees third-quarter revenue hitting a range of $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion versus a Street estimate of $1.12 billion, according to Benzinga Pro.
The company expects its rider volume to exceed pre-COVID-19 levels in the future.
“It’s clear consumer transportation is a good long-term business with a massive addressable market,” Green said.
LYFT Price Action: Lyft shares were rallying 7.02% to $18.61 in after-hours trading Thursday.
Illustration courtesy of Lyft.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.