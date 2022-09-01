ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Elon Musk Reacts To Former CIA Security Expert's Twitter Bots Estimate: '...This Deal Is Awesome'

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Editor 
September 1, 2022 6:17 AM | 1 min read

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk took a dig at Twitter Inc TWTR on Thursday while reacting to a security expert’s estimate of the spam accounts present on the microblogging site.

What Happened: Musk shared a report from The Australian newspaper that featured former Central Intelligence Agency and Federal Bureau Of Investigation cybersecurity expert, Dan Woods, who has estimated that 80% of Twitter accounts are fake.

Musk said in his Tweet, “Sure sounds higher than 5%!" joking that that on a dollar-per-bot basis this “deal is awesome.”

See Also: How To Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock

Why It Matters: In May, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal said his company estimated that bots accounted for “well under” 5% of accounts in the preceding four quarters. 

Woods said that both Musk and Twitter underestimated the bot issue on the Jack Dorsey-founded platform, Business Standard reported, citing The Australian.

On Wednesday, Musk served Twitter with a second termination letter. The entrepreneur had terminated the $44 billion deal in July, saying the platform failed to provide data on monetizable daily active users.

Twitter has since then sued Musk in the Delaware Court of Chancery to force a buyout.

Price Action: On Wednesday, Tesla shares slipped 1.3% to $272.02 in the after-hours trading after closing 0.75% lower at $275.61 in the regular session. On the same day, Twitter shares closed 1.4% lower at $38.77 in the regular hours and rose 0.4% in extended trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Elon Musk Warns 'Just A Matter Of Time' Before Event That Led To Extinction Of Dinosaurs Hits Us Mammals

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Dan WoodsElon MuskParag Agrawalspam botsAnalyst ColorNewsSocial MediaTop StoriesAnalyst RatingsTechMediaGeneral