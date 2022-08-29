Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk struck an ominous note on Twitter Monday as he brought up a mass extinction event that brought to an end the Cretaceous period.
What Happened: Musk said what hastened the demise of the dinosaurs and led to the proliferation of mammals on the planets could happen again.
The entrepreneur shared a BBC article in his tweet with the comments, “This will happen again – just a matter of time.”
This will happen again – just a matter of time https://t.co/HeyZhZbAih— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 28, 2022
See Also: How To Buy Tesla (TSLA) Shares
Why It Matters: The article shared by Musk talked about the rise of mammals after dinosaurs were decimated by a six-mile wide (10 km) asteroid that hit present-day Mexico with a force of more than a billion nuclear bombs.
Musk is a proponent of settlement on Mars in order to extend the “probable lifespan” of humanity.
He said in April, “I think we've really just got this little candle of consciousness like a small light in the void and we don't want that small candle in a vast darkness to be put out.”
More recently, he said, “Mars may be a fixer-upper of a planet, but it has great potential.”
Price Action: On Monday, Tesla shares closed 1.1% lower at $284.82 in the regular session and gained 0.4% in extended trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Read Next: Mark Zuckerberg Says It's Hard To Spend A Lot Of Time On Twitter 'Without Getting Upset'
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.