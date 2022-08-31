ñol

Boyd Gaming, FanDuel Launch Mobile Sports Betting In Kansas

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 31, 2022 1:27 PM | 1 min read
Boyd Gaming, FanDuel Launch Mobile Sports Betting In Kansas
  • Boyd Gaming Corp BYD, along with sports-tech entertainment company FanDuel Group, is planning to launch legal sports betting in Kansas on September 1, 2022.
  • The parties will also open a temporary retail sportsbook at the Kansas Star Casino. 
  • FanDuel and Boyd Gaming plan a grand opening of the FanDuel Sportsbook at Kansas Star on September 8, with former NFL star wide receiver Jordy Nelson placing the ceremonial first bet.
  • Stretching over 2,100 square feet, the sportsbook will serve as a one-stop-shop for fans to watch sporting events while placing wagers on the action.
  • The sportsbook will be open year-round, featuring four betting windows, 28 HD televisions, seating for 40 customers, and 20 IGT PlaySports self-service betting kiosks.
  • With the launch, the Boyd-FanDuel partnership will expand to seven states.
  • Price Action: BYD shares are trading higher by 0.84% at $55.15 on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsSports BettingGeneral