- Boyd Gaming Corp BYD, along with sports-tech entertainment company FanDuel Group, is planning to launch legal sports betting in Kansas on September 1, 2022.
- The parties will also open a temporary retail sportsbook at the Kansas Star Casino.
- FanDuel and Boyd Gaming plan a grand opening of the FanDuel Sportsbook at Kansas Star on September 8, with former NFL star wide receiver Jordy Nelson placing the ceremonial first bet.
- Stretching over 2,100 square feet, the sportsbook will serve as a one-stop-shop for fans to watch sporting events while placing wagers on the action.
- The sportsbook will be open year-round, featuring four betting windows, 28 HD televisions, seating for 40 customers, and 20 IGT PlaySports self-service betting kiosks.
- With the launch, the Boyd-FanDuel partnership will expand to seven states.
- Price Action: BYD shares are trading higher by 0.84% at $55.15 on the last check Wednesday.
