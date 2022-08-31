by

Boyd Gaming Corp BYD , along with sports-tech entertainment company FanDuel Group, is planning to launch legal sports betting in Kansas on September 1, 2022.

FanDuel and Boyd Gaming plan a grand opening of the FanDuel Sportsbook at Kansas Star on September 8, with former NFL star wide receiver Jordy Nelson placing the ceremonial first bet.

Stretching over 2,100 square feet, the sportsbook will serve as a one-stop-shop for fans to watch sporting events while placing wagers on the action.

The sportsbook will be open year-round, featuring four betting windows, 28 HD televisions, seating for 40 customers, and 20 IGT PlaySports self-service betting kiosks.

With the launch, the Boyd-FanDuel partnership will expand to seven states.

Price Action: BYD shares are trading higher by 0.84% at $55.15 on the last check Wednesday.

