The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the utilities sector:

Clearway Energy CWEN - P/E: 7.9 Smart Powerr CREG - P/E: 1.58 Genie Energy GNE - P/E: 3.92 Suburban Propane Partners SPH - P/E: 5.73 Pampa Energia PAM - P/E: 4.16

This quarter, Clearway Energy experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $-0.28 in Q1 and is now $-4.37. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.84%, which has decreased by 0.67% from 4.51% last quarter.

Most recently, Smart Powerr reported earnings per share at $-0.08, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at $-0.16. Most recently, Genie Energy reported earnings per share at $1.3, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $0.67. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.33%, which has decreased by 1.39% from last quarter's yield of 4.72%.

Most recently, Suburban Propane Partners reported earnings per share at $-0.04, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at $2.74. Its most recent dividend yield is at 8.18%, which has increased by 0.61% from 7.57% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, Pampa Energia experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $1.79 in Q1 and is now $1.2.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.