ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Bed Bath & Beyond Announces Strategic Plan To Restructure, Shares Plunge

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 31, 2022 8:45 AM | 1 min read
Bed Bath & Beyond Announces Strategic Plan To Restructure, Shares Plunge

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY has come out with a strategic and business update to drive growth and profitability and improve its balance sheet and cash flows.

The company has secured financing commitments for more than $500 million of new financing, which includes a newly expanded $1.13 billion asset-backed revolving credit facility (ABL) and a $375 million first-in-last-out facility (FILO).

Bed Bath & Beyond’s cost optimization plans include a reduction in force, including approximately 20% across corporate and supply chains. 

The actions are expected to cut selling, general and administrative expenses by $250 million.

It has reduced FY22 capital spending to $250 million from $400 million.

The company has identified and commenced the closure of approximately 150 lower-producing Bed Bath & Beyond banner stores.

Bed Bath has eliminated the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Stores Officer roles and said it is in the earliest phase of the search process for a CEO.

Outlook: BBBY sees Q2 sales of $1.45 billion against the consensus estimate of $1.5 billion. It expects a Q2 comparable sales decline of 20% and sees a free cash flow usage of approximately $(325) million.

Bed Bath is reeling under severe debt, and its shares tanked after billionaire investor and GameStop Chairman Ryan Chen exited his position.

“We have taken a thorough look at our business, and today, we are announcing immediate actions aimed to increase customer engagement, drive traffic, and recapture market share,” said interim CEO Sue Gove.

Price Action: BBBY shares are trading lower by 31.10% at $8.34 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingNewsGuidanceSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMoversTrading IdeasGeneral