Vitalik Buterin Tried Crickets (So You Don't Have To?): Here's How He Describes Their Taste

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Editor 
August 31, 2022 4:38 AM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Ethereum co-creator shares a photo of snacks made with cricket protein
  • Previously, Vitalik Buterin had said he found bugs 'icky'
  • Buterin also said his book was releasing after the Ethereum merge

Ethereum ETH/USD co-creator Vitalik Buterin joked that he had "completed his World Economic Forum initiation" by sharing a photo of snacks made of cricket protein. 

What Happened: Buterin engaged on Tuesday with his Twitter followers on the subject of eating insects.

He said taste-wise it was not “that different from what you'd expect from a vegan nuts-and-seeds cracker.”

See Also: Best USDC Interest Rates

Why It Matters: In May, Buterin had said that he found bugs “icky” but the “ick factor” can be removed by turning the critters into a powder. 

He shared his openness to experimenting on Twitter at the time, saying, “At that point they're a good cheap resilient source of protein and worth at least experimenting with, no?”
On Tuesday, Buterin also said his book “Proof of Stake” — a compilation of his various writings over the last decade will be out on Sept. 27, 2022. 

Recently, Buterin issued an important reminder before the upcoming Ethereum Merge when the cryptocurrency will shift to a proof-of-stake mechanism. The move is officially slated to happen between Sept. 10 and Sept. 20.

Price Action: On Wednesday, at press time, Ethereum traded 5.05% higher at $1602.42, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Ethereum Merge Not Exciting To New Users, Data Shows: This Could Be A Key Reason

 

