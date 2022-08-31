Ethereum ETH/USD co-creator Vitalik Buterin joked that he had "completed his World Economic Forum initiation" by sharing a photo of snacks made of cricket protein.

What Happened: Buterin engaged on Tuesday with his Twitter followers on the subject of eating insects.

World economic forum initiation ceremony completed. pic.twitter.com/vvTJP8gEdj — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) August 30, 2022

He said taste-wise it was not “that different from what you'd expect from a vegan nuts-and-seeds cracker.”

Actually quite.... normal! Not that different from what you'd expect from a vegan nuts-and-seeds cracker. — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) August 30, 2022

Why It Matters: In May, Buterin had said that he found bugs “icky” but the “ick factor” can be removed by turning the critters into a powder.

I do find bugs icky, though I feel like the ick factor can be removed by turning them into powder, and at that point they're a good cheap resilient source of protein and worth at least experimenting with, no? — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) May 18, 2022

He shared his openness to experimenting on Twitter at the time, saying, “At that point they're a good cheap resilient source of protein and worth at least experimenting with, no?”

On Tuesday, Buterin also said his book “Proof of Stake” — a compilation of his various writings over the last decade will be out on Sept. 27, 2022.

"Proof of Stake", the (physical and digital) book compiling various writings I've made over the last ~10 years, will be out in a month!



You can get a signed digital copy and NFT here: https://t.co/RCZPHs9rpe



My share of the proceeds all goes to @gitcoin grants public goods! — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) August 31, 2022

Recently, Buterin issued an important reminder before the upcoming Ethereum Merge when the cryptocurrency will shift to a proof-of-stake mechanism. The move is officially slated to happen between Sept. 10 and Sept. 20.

Price Action: On Wednesday, at press time, Ethereum traded 5.05% higher at $1602.42, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

