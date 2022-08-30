ñol

Baidu, Avid Technology And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Today's Pre-Market Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
August 30, 2022 8:00 AM | 2 min read
  • FREYR Battery FREY rose 11.8% to $14.15 in pre-market trading as the company reported the execution of 38 GWh li-ion battery binding cell sales agreement and entry into module & pack joint venture for energy storage solutions with Nidec Corporation.
  • Absci Corporation ABSI rose 10.6% to $3.65 in pre-market trading after declining more than 21% on Monday.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY rose 9.7% to $14.64 in pre-market trading after jumping around 25% on Monday. The company is set to provide a strategic update this week after GameStop chair Ryan Cohen sold his stake in the struggling retailer earlier this month.
  • The Honest Company, Inc. HNST rose 9.1% to $3.84 in pre-market trading. Honest Company recently reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 5.3% year-on-year to $78.49 million.
  • Avid Technology, Inc. AVID gained 9% to $26.30 in pre-market trading. Avid Technology will replace Plantronics in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Thursday, September 1.
  • Weber Inc. WEBR rose 8.5% to $10.70 in pre-market trading.
  • TAL Education Group TAL rose 6.4% to $6.99 in pre-market trading.
  • New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. EDU rose 6.4% to $30.17 in pre-market trading.
  • Gaotu Techedu Inc. GOTU rose 6.1% to $1.92 in pre-market trading.
  • The Gap, Inc. GPS rose 4.2% to $9.88 in pre-market trading. Gap recently reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • Baidu, Inc. BIDU rose 2.7% to $151.30 in pre-market trading after the company posted better-than-expected Q2 results.

Also check this out: US Stock Futures Higher Ahead Of Economic Data, Fed Speakers.

