FREYR Battery FREY rose 11.8% to $14.15 in pre-market trading as the company reported the execution of 38 GWh li-ion battery binding cell sales agreement and entry into module & pack joint venture for energy storage solutions with Nidec Corporation.

Absci Corporation ABSI rose 10.6% to $3.65 in pre-market trading after declining more than 21% on Monday.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY rose 9.7% to $14.64 in pre-market trading after jumping around 25% on Monday. The company is set to provide a strategic update this week after GameStop chair Ryan Cohen sold his stake in the struggling retailer earlier this month.

The Honest Company, Inc. HNST rose 9.1% to $3.84 in pre-market trading. Honest Company recently reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 5.3% year-on-year to $78.49 million.

Avid Technology, Inc. AVID gained 9% to $26.30 in pre-market trading. Avid Technology will replace Plantronics in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Thursday, September 1.

Weber Inc. WEBR rose 8.5% to $10.70 in pre-market trading.

TAL Education Group TAL rose 6.4% to $6.99 in pre-market trading.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. EDU rose 6.4% to $30.17 in pre-market trading.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. GOTU rose 6.1% to $1.92 in pre-market trading.

The Gap, Inc. GPS rose 4.2% to $9.88 in pre-market trading. Gap recently reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.

Baidu, Inc. BIDU rose 2.7% to $151.30 in pre-market trading after the company posted better-than-expected Q2 results.

