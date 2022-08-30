- Barclays cut the price target on Catalent, Inc. CTLT from $130 to $115. Barclays analyst Luke Sergott maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. Catalent shares fell 7.4% to close at $92.28 on Monday.
- Citigroup lowered SelectQuote, Inc. SLQT price target from $2.75 to $1.5. Citigroup analyst Daniel Grosslight maintained a Neutral rating on the stock. SelectQuote shares fell 22.7% to close at $1.40 on Monday.
- B of A Securities cut Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM price target from $45 to $38. B of A Securities analyst Jason Kupferberg maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Affirm shares rose 2.4% to $24.56 in pre-market trading.
- UBS cut DocuSign, Inc. DOCU price target from $70 to $65. UBS analyst Karl Keirstead maintained a Neutral rating on the stock. DocuSign shares rose 2% to $59.14 in pre-market trading.
- Needham increased Napco Security Technologies, Inc. NSSC price target from $30 to $33. Needham analyst James Ricchiuti maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Napco Security Technologies rose 0.7% to $28.67 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan cut Sealed Air Corporation SEE price target from $62 to $58. JP Morgan analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas, however, upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral. Sealed Air shares rose 2.5% to $55.82 in pre-market trading.
