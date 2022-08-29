Ulta Beauty To $511? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Monday

- Barclays boosted the price target on Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA from $491 to $511. Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. Ulta Beauty shares fell 1% to $407.41 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo boosted Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. RXDX price target from $51 to $71. Wells Fargo analyst Derek Archila maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. Prometheus Biosciences shares fell 2.2% to close at $49.40 on Friday.
- BMO Capital cut Okta, Inc. OKTA price target from $125 to $110. BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. Okta shares fell 1.4% to $92.20 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler raised ShockWave Medical, Inc. SWAV price target from $278 to $338. Piper Sandler analyst Adam Maeder maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. ShockWave Medical shares fell 2.1% to $298.02 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James increased The Progressive Corporation PGR price target from $135 to $140. Raymond James analyst C. Gregory Peters maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. Progressive fell 1% to close at $125.16 on Friday.
- HC Wainwright & Co. increased Verona Pharma plc VRNA price target from $25 to $30. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Raghuram Selvaraju maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Verona Pharma shares rose 0.6% to $10.61 in pre-market trading.
