China Raps Up Subway, Domino's Pizza, Agoda And 44 Others For Violating Users' Rights

In its latest check-up of app security, China has called out Subway, Agoda, Domino's Pizza, Inc DPZ, and 44 other companies for violating users' rights.
What Happened: Xi Jinping-led government's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) on Friday released its latest list of problematic apps, where it accused several companies, among others, of violating users' data rights, South China Morning Post reported.
In the list, MIIT accused travel-booking company Booking Holdings Inc's BKNG Agoda app of "illegally collecting user information," while it said Domino's Pizza app in the country "requested for permission in a forced, frequent and excessive way." The list also included the Japanese fast food chain Yoshinoya, which the authorities said forced the users to turn on a targeted push feature.
See Also: 'Crypto Safe Haven' Singapore Mulls New Rules That Would Make It Tougher to Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin
The ministry has asked the companies to solve the problems by Sept. 5, or they may be subjected to punishments.
An email sent by Benzinga to Domino's, Subway, and Agoda seeking comment didn't elicit any response as of press time.
MIIT and the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) have regularly called out app developers over data practices since 2019. It has released 25 lists of problematic apps in the last three years — and this is the fifth one in 2022.
Apps featured in the previous lists have been mostly later allowed to continue operating with changes. However, a small percentage have been permanently shut down.
Check out more of Benzinga's Europe and Asia coverage by following this link.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.