Vitalik Buterin Says War In Ukraine 'Not The Only Terrible War' Happening In World Right Now, Pointing To Tigray

Ethereum ETH/USD co-founder Vitalik Buterin pointed toward the ongoing civil war in Tigray and said Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine is "not the only terrible war happening right now."

What Happened: Buterin, quoting a tweet from World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said, "Reminder that the war in Ukraine is not the only terrible war happening right now."

Tedros, in his tweet, had shared WHO's response that slammed global leaders for overlooking the humanitarian crisis in Ethiopia's Tigray region. The WHO, dubbing the "man-made catastrophe" as the "worst disaster on Earth," said, "This unimaginable cruelty must end. The only solution is peace," Agence France-Presse reported.

Reminder that the war in Ukraine is not the only terrible war happening right now. https://t.co/iTB9Iped03 — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) August 26, 2022

What's Happening In Tigray? There have been tensions for nearly three decades in the region. However, a major conflict erupted in November 2020 after Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed ordered a military offensive in the region to topple the Tigray People's Liberation Front — a former ruling party in Ethiopia, now designated as a terrorist organization by the government – while accusing the rebels of attacking army bases.

See Also: 'Not Just Putin's War:' Former US Diplomat Says Many Russians Now Support 'National Extermination Of Ukraine'

Over the next year, violence spread to other parts of the country amid disagreements between the Abiy government and political leaders in Tigray. However, the federal government declared the campaign a success within three weeks of initiating it, as the forces took control of Tigray's regional capital Mekelle, imposing the government's interim administration.

The conflict once again erupted last week after the five-month-long ceasefire between rebels and the government shattered on Aug. 24 near the border of Tigray. Two days later, the People's Liberation Front accused the Ethiopian air force of an airstrike on a children's play area that killed at least seven people, including three children, according to AFP.

The conflict between the two regions has left sever civilians "dead and injured." The region has suffered food shortages and access to basic services such as electricity and communications. "The people of Tigray are facing multiple outbreaks of malaria, anthrax, cholera, diarrhea, and more," Tedros added.

According to Tedros — who is himself from Tigray — there is a lack of international attention and interest in Ethiopia's war-stricken northern Tigray region due to racism.

See Also: Zelenskyy Said Ukraine 'Reborn' When Putin Invaded The Country