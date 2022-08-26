Putin Gives Nod To Raise Russian Army Strength To Over 2M Amid Ukraine Setbacks

Setbacks in the Ukraine war have reportedly forced Russian President Vladimir Putin to increase the size of his armed forces.
What Happened: Putin on Thursday signed a decree to increase the Russian Army's strength from 1.9 million to 2.04 million as the war in Ukraine enters its seventh month, Reuters reported.
The order will come into effect on Jan. 1 and will increase the number of combat personnel to 1.15 million with a boost of 137,000 men.
Russia never revealed any losses in the conflict since the first week of the war, when it said 1,351 of its soldiers had been killed.
However, according to U.S. estimates, more than 75,000 members of Putin's forces have been killed or injured in the war with Ukraine since Feb. 24.
Moreover, last month, United Kingdom's Defense Ministry revealed that Russia is "struggling" to give its forces breaks amid its ongoing war, adding that the Russian military unit is already "mentally and physically exhausted."
