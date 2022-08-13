Elon Musk Posts 'Sex Tape' Online: 'Best. Clickbait. Ever.'

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk has taken Twitter by storm by sharing his "sex tape" tweet, sending his fans wild guesses.
What Happened: Musk shared an image that he labeled as his "sex tape," showing two tape dispensers placed in a way that formed the number 69.
Then he joked in the caption, saying, "But have you seen my sex tape?"
but have u seen my sex tape pic.twitter.com/aCBqIRz4sH— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 12, 2022
Within a few hours of the post, it got almost 600,000 likes and over 42,000 retweets. Musk's followers were delighted by the tweet and started sharing tantalizing reactions.
Many shared funny pictures and used the Twitter feature to flag them for having sensitive content.
Also Read: Musk Asks Why Epstein-Maxwell Client List Hasn't Leaked, Responds To His Photo With Maxwell At Party
Popular YouTuber Meet Kevin called it "Best. Clickbait. Ever."
Best. Clickbait. Ever.— Meet Kevin (@realMeetKevin) August 12, 2022
Replying to Musk, one of his followers named @DogeDesigner shared one of the old photos, which said, "Born 69 days after 4/20."
August 12, 2022
Musk responded to the tweet and said that there are no coincidences.
There are no coincidences— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 12, 2022
Another user shared a picture depicting that the situation is under control.
The situation is under control pic.twitter.com/0VAZUBOk8P— lenge lenge can Destroy (@kingB_yarz) August 12, 2022
Earlier, Musk had mentioned that he has "not had sex in ages," while denying that he had an affair with Nicole Shanahan, wife of billionaire Google co-founder Sergey Brin.
Photo: Courtesy of Steve Jurvetson on flickr
