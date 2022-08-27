ñol

Musk Calls For More Nuclear Power, Says Some Environmentalists Are 'Anti-Human'

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 27, 2022 8:37 AM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Musk called on European companies to generate more nuclear power.
  • Musk says It is crazy to shut down nuclear power plants, especially in places with no natural disasters.
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk has again advocated for nuclear energy. In the latest tweet on Friday, Musk called for countries to increase nuclear power generation and said it is insane to shut them down. 

Replying to his tweet, one of his followers blamed the environmentalists and said they are not pro-clean energy. 

Responding to him, Musk said, 'Some (environmentalists) are indeed sadly anti-human'.

In July, Musk said he is pro-nuclear power and was "surprised by some public sentiment against nuclear."

Also Read: New Data On Challenges Of Working From Home; Musk May Have A Point

Earlier in March, Musk tweeted that European companies should generate more nuclear power to offset any shortages. 

He even offered to eat food grown near reactors live on TV.

"It is crazy to shut down nuclear power plants now, especially if you are in a place with no natural disasters. If you are somewhere where severe earthquakes or tsunamis occur, it is more of a question mark," Musk said during an interview

He added, "If there is no massive natural disaster, then there is no danger with the nuclear power plants." 

Photo: Courtesy of NVIDIA Corporation on flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

