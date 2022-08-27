Musk Calls For More Nuclear Power, Says Some Environmentalists Are 'Anti-Human'

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk has again advocated for nuclear energy. In the latest tweet on Friday, Musk called for countries to increase nuclear power generation and said it is insane to shut them down.
Countries should be increasing nuclear power generation! It is insane from a national security standpoint & bad for the environment to shut them down.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 26, 2022
Replying to his tweet, one of his followers blamed the environmentalists and said they are not pro-clean energy.
Nuclear is clean, efficient, and could replace fossil fuels entirely if it was embraced. It’s not, because so-called environmentalists aren’t pro clean energy, they are anti-human.— Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) August 26, 2022
Responding to him, Musk said, 'Some (environmentalists) are indeed sadly anti-human'.
Some are indeed sadly anti-human— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 26, 2022
In July, Musk said he is pro-nuclear power and was "surprised by some public sentiment against nuclear."
Also Read: New Data On Challenges Of Working From Home; Musk May Have A Point
Earlier in March, Musk tweeted that European companies should generate more nuclear power to offset any shortages.
Hopefully, it is now extremely obvious that Europe should restart dormant nuclear power stations and increase power output of existing ones.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 6, 2022
This is *critical* to national and international security.
He even offered to eat food grown near reactors live on TV.
For those who (mistakenly) think this is a radiation risk, pick what you think is the worst location. I will travel there & eat locally grown food on TV.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 6, 2022
I did this in Japan many years ago, shortly after Fukushima. Radiation risk is much, much lower than most people believe.
"It is crazy to shut down nuclear power plants now, especially if you are in a place with no natural disasters. If you are somewhere where severe earthquakes or tsunamis occur, it is more of a question mark," Musk said during an interview.
He added, "If there is no massive natural disaster, then there is no danger with the nuclear power plants."
Photo: Courtesy of NVIDIA Corporation on flickr
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.