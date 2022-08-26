5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Basic Materials Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the basic materials sector:

Ferroglobe GSM - P/E: 4.58 Constellium CSTM - P/E: 8.66 Braskem BAK - P/E: 4.04 Westlake WLK - P/E: 4.98 ICL Group ICL - P/E: 8.34

This quarter, Ferroglobe experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $0.88 in Q1 and is now $1.14. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.99%, which has increased by 0.88% from last quarter's yield of 2.11%.

Constellium saw a decrease in earnings per share from 1.35 in Q1 to $-0.26 now. Braskem saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.24 in Q4 to $1.87 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 6.97%, which has decreased by 0.8% from last quarter's yield of 7.77%.

Westlake has reported Q2 earnings per share at $6.6, which has increased by 13.21% compared to Q1, which was 5.83. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.38%, which has increased by 0.44% from last quarter's yield of 0.94%.

ICL Group has reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.58, which has increased by 23.4% compared to Q1, which was 0.47. Its most recent dividend yield is at 12.25%, which has increased by 2.96% from 9.29% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.