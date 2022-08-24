Twitter Price Target Cut By This Analyst, Plus Keybanc Predicts $592 For Charter Communications

- Wedbush cut the price target for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. AAP from $215 to $200. Advance Auto Parts shares fell 6.3% to $186.50 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel raised the price target on The J. M. Smucker Company SJM from $140 to $148. Smucker shares rose 3.3% to close at $142.35 on Tuesday.
- Deutsche Bank raised Intuit Inc. INTU price target from $525 to $560. Intuit shares rose 5.7% to $475.00 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target on Medtronic plc MDT from $103 to $101. Medtronic shares fell 1.1% to $89.21 in pre-market trading.
- Rosenblatt cut price target for Twitter, Inc. TWTR from $52 to $37. Twitter shares fell 0.2% to $39.80 in pre-market trading.
- Baird lowered the price target on The Cooper Companies, Inc. COO from $392 to $375. Cooper Companies shares fell 1% to close at $311.32 on Monday.
- Wells Fargo raised the price target for DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. DKS from $90 to $103. DICK'S Sporting rose 0.1% to $111.23 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler cut the price target on Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND from $12 to $9. Beyond Meat fell 0.2% to $26.04 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc boosted the price target on Charter Communications, Inc. CHTR from $555 to $592. Charter Communications shares fell 1.6% to $425.00 in pre-market trading.
- Telsey Advisory Group cut the price target on Urban Outfitters, Inc. URBN from $30 to $28. Urban Outfitters shares fell 2% to $21.40 in pre-market trading.
Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .
Check out this: US Stock Futures Edge Lower; Crude Oil Rises 1%
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.