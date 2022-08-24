China's Natural Calamities Disrupt Tesla, Nio's EV Charging Services

- China's power crisis affected electric-car owners, with automakers including Tesla Inc TSLA and Nio Inc NIO suspending some charging facilities, Bloomberg reports.
- User apps indicated that charging stations were down in Chengdu in Sichuan province.
- The nation's worst drought since the 1960s has cut hydropower generation with a heatwave sending electricity demand surging and the nearby city of Chongqing.
- Nio posted temporary notices on its app's charging map page informing that some of its Chengdu battery-swapping stations were "off-line" due to the "severe overload on the grid under the persisting high temperatures."
- Tesla turned off or restricted services at more than a dozen super-charging stations in the two cities, leaving just two still in operation and only during the night as of August 17.
- Nio urged users in Sichuan to share their home chargers between August 20 and September 20, while some drivers traded their fully-charged batteries for almost-dead ones at swapping stations to help fellow owners.
- The power cuts in Sichuan also hampered manufacturers' production, including Toyota Motor Corp TM and battery producer Contemporary Amperex Technology Co.
- Tesla added 32 Supercharger stations with 120 individual charging stalls in China in June.
- The calamity could not have been more ill-timed, especially as they recuperated from the recent stringent COVID-19 lockdowns while battling an economic slowdown and inflation.
