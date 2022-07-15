Tesla Adds Double-Digit Number Of Supercharger Stations In China In June

As electric vehicle adoption accelerates, vehicle charging is a main concern for many potential EV owners. While most people can just plug in at home and charge their car while they sleep, some need public charging, either for daily driving or the occasional longer road trip.

And as Tesla Inc's TSLA sales increase, the company needs to work harder than ever to handle the increased charging demand. That's why the company has a dedicated Supercharger production factory in China. And it appears that factory is pumping out the chargers.

As shared by Tesmanian, Tesla has added 32 Supercharger stations with 120 indivdual charging stalls in China just last month alone. This brings the total to approximately 8,700 charging, showing an increase of about 1.4% in one month, or extrapolates to around a 17% increase in charging stalls per year. While Tesla's delivery increases are a much higher percentage, most charging is done at home, so Supercharger capacity doesn't need to increase at the same rate as vehicle deliveries to help keep up.

Tesla plans to add more stations as well, saying it will add Superchargers to 26 more cities in July, including Nanjing, Zhongshan, Qingdao and Nanning. Tesla will add at least 26 charging stations, but more detailed plans haven't been given, so it may be more than 26 stations if Tesla adds multiple stations to any of the listed cities.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.