Sealed Air Makes $9M Investment In Renewable Energy

- Sealed Air Corp SEE recently invested $9 million in a solar farm that is now powering its Madera, California, manufacturing facility.
- The company expects the solar panels to help reduce energy spending at this site by $1 million annually.
- SEE partnered with TotalEnergies to design and install the 3.5-megawatt ground mount solar project, which includes 8,975 solar panels and a 770 kW/3,080 kilowatt-hour battery storage system.
- "The installation of these solar panels contributes to SEE's overarching sustainability strategy and advances our transition to net-zero carbon emissions in our operations by 2040. Through these solar panels, we are advancing our use of renewable energy, lessening the energy intensity of operations and reducing the company's greenhouse gas emissions," stated Emile Chammas, SEE's COO.
- Price Action: SEE shares are trading higher by 0.018% at $56.28 on the last check Tuesday.
