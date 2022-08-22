Ford To Contest $1.7B Verdict Over Pickup Truck Accident

- Ford Motor Co F looks to appeal the $1.7 billion verdict after its pickup truck crash claimed the lives of a Georgia couple, AP News reports.
- Jurors in Gwinnett County, just northeast of Atlanta, returned the verdict in the yearslong civil case citing dangerously defective roofs on Ford pickup trucks.
- Melvin and Voncile Hill lost their lives in April 2014 in the rollover wreck of their 2002 Ford F-250. Their children, Kim and Adam Hill, were the wrongful death case plaintiffs.
- Lawyers for the plaintiffs had submitted evidence of nearly 80 similar rollover wrecks involving crushed truck roofs that injured or killed motorists. “More deaths and severe injuries are certain because millions of these trucks are on the road,” they alleged.
- Ford did not subscribe to the verdict and chose to appeal while expressing their sympathies for the loss.
- Earlier, Ford shared plans to recall 2,900 F-150 Lightning trucks just a month after the legacy automaker started delivering due to a software issue.
- Price Action: F shares traded lower by 2.71% at $15.45 in the premarket on the last check Monday.
