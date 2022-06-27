What Happened: The recalls are linked to a software issue that may result in a failure to provide adequate warning of low tire pressure and covers 2,666 U.S. vehicles and 220 in Canada, as per the report.

There are no accidents or injuries connected to the recall, according to Ford.

The truck's tire pressure monitoring system light may not illuminate when intended and may not be able to provide adequate warning of low tire inflation pressure, which may lead to poor vehicle handling and a possible loss of vehicle control that could increase the risk of a crash.

See Also: Bill Ford Says F-150 Lightning 'Most Important' Launch Of His Career

What Next? Ford dealers will update the Body Control Module software for undelivered vehicles and customers who want the remedy immediately, a fix that takes approximately 20 minutes, according to the report.

Ford will also have the software update available through an over-the-air update in about a month for all current customers.

Price Action: Ford shares closed 0.25% higher at $12 on Monday, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Related Link: Mercedes Issues Global Recall Of 1M Older Vehicles: Here's Why